February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Row continues in north over help for Turkish earthquake victims

By Andria Kades00
File photo: Rescue workers at the Isias hotel where 35 Turkish Cypriots died

‘Parliament’ in the north descended into a shouting match on Tuesday after ‘Foreign Minister’ Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu was called a rude, disrespectful traitor over the ongoing row on the help Cyprus offered to Turkey’s earthquake victims.

‘MPs’ from the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) piled on the pressure against Ertuğruloğlu, who defended himself saying he was the victim of a web of lies. ‘Deputies’ from the nationalist National Unity Party (UBP) defended him.

Ongun Talat, an ‘MP’ with CTP said the ‘foreign ministry’ had intervened so as to prevent help from Cyprus going to Turkey’s earthquake victims, revealing a mindset he said has no consideration for human life.

CTP ‘deputy’ Tufan Erhürman called Ertuğruloğlu disrespectful, rude and a traitor.

Ertuğruloğlu then took the stand and said “I did not think of playing politics on people’s pain.”

He reiterated his version of events was that when Cyprus’ foreign ministry spokesperson posted a message that Turkey had accepted help from Cyprus, Ertuğruloğlu tried to confirm this with Turkey’s foreign ministry and was told “this is a lie, this is not what’s happening.”

He refuted a version of events that accuses him of personally intervening to avoid Cyprus’ help getting to Turkey and it’s earthquake victims.

Ertuğruloğlu added that over the years he had gotten used to being on the receiving end of attacks but “no one had the right to cross my boundaries and give me lessons on humanity.”

Last week, he appeared to make things worse when he said anyone who wasn’t happy with the way the ‘government’ handled the situation should just change country.

