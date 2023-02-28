New president sworn in, pledges to make peoples’ lives better

Nikos Christodoulides was officially sworn in on Tuesday as he eighth president of the Republic in a short ceremony held at the House of Representatives.

He arrived at parliament shortly after 11am, and his first task was a private meeting with House President Annita Demetriou, who said the institution she represents will be by his side in the interest of Cyprus and of its citizens.

On his part, Christodoulides vowed to work together with parliament and MPs “for the good of the country”.

Later, Christodoulides said his “respect for the constitution and the laws made thereunder and the preservation of the independence and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus” were among his priorities.

“I will work to make the lives of everyone in Cyprus better,” Christodoulides said during his speech at the investiture ceremony.

In the House plenum and surrounded by MPs of all parties and outgoing president Nicos Anastasiades, Christodoulides said he wants “to make our people happier and prouder, not only because they deserve it but also because it will strengthen our statehood, as well as all of our great country’s claims. People will be at the centre of all our priorities”.

He stressed he is ready to take over the governance of the country, expressing full awareness of the need for his absolute commitment to the state, to its institutions and to the wider public interest, based on the provisions of the constitution and of the laws in force.

“I fully understand the heavy historical responsibility which I am proudly taking on with awe and determination,” he added.

“As I said, the Cypriot people will be at the centre of all our policies. I already envision the country that I want to shape and I am aware of the work that awaits me so that I can leave a successful legacy once my term will end.

“The modernisation of laws and services as well as the fight against corruption and favouritism will be key points of my administration.”

Christodoulides then assured that the role of parliament will be fully respected, adding that he is looking forward to a fruitful cooperation with all parties and their MPs.

“I do not have the magic wand for immediate solutions. But I do have a sincere political will to work alongside everyone.

“I am also aware that when the citizens of a state are not happy, they cannot envision a better future. The only way to be relevant and innovative in an ever-changing world is to evolve faster and more effectively,” he concluded.

Christodoulides’ speech was well received by MPs, who stood up at the end of it and clapped at length.

He left parliament smiling alongside Demetriou, before stopping to answer to journalists gathered outside the building.

“Today our work starts, and I am looking forward to it,” he told them.

Answering a question regarding the number of women in his cabinet after he previously stressed they would make up 50 per cent of it but that failed to be made true, Christodoulides said that there have never been more women appointed as ministers or deputy ministers before.

In total the ministers and deputy ministers added up to 11 men and six women, while out of the total list of published appointees – 25 – which included palace posts, undersecretaries and press staff, there were 14 men appointed and 11 women.

Anastasiades thanked the House president for her cooperation and wished the new president a successful term.

“I also want to thank all MPs. Without their support while I was serving as president for ten years, we would not have been able to achieve all our goals,” Anastasiades said.

“I will continue to serve my country and cooperate with the new president in order to build a better Cyprus.

“What people need right now is hope and hope only comes with mutual understanding and cooperation,” he concluded.