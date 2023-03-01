March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Isotita: state should offer a free breakfast to all school children

By Iole Damaskinos00
school, schoolkids, high school,
File photo

The state should provide sufficient funding for free breakfast in all schools Equality (Isotita) union said in an official letter sent out on Wednesday.

The union’s letter, which was made public, was addressed to the president, the minister of education and the relevant parliamentary committee.

In its statement, Isotita expressed concern over the way the state handles food aid for underprivileged children in schools, noting that the existing policies on school breakfasts are inadequate and stigmatise students.

Among other proposals, the union suggested that the value of the vouchers supplied to participating children should be increased to €3, as currently each voucher is for €1.45 with which they have to buy a €2.10 sandwich, or a drink, but cannot purchase both, leaving many children without food later in the year.

Isotita called into question the voucher system itself, saying a new more discrete system must be found and suggested that all students display a voucher to cafeteria staff who would have some other way to know which children did not need to pay. Alternately, vouchers should be banned altogether, and the state should offer a free breakfast to all children, the union proposed.

“Existing school breakfast policies and food and drink vouchers perpetuate discrimination between students and this needs to be addressed urgently,” the union concluded in its statement.

Related Posts

New cabinet sworn in

Andria Kades

TV and theatre actress keeping it real

Theo Panayides

Defence minister Giorgallas infected with Covid

Staff Reporter

Government scrambles to rectify fuel cost fumble (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Events for all this March at CVAR

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign