March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

New cabinet sworn in

By Andria Kades0126
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Smiles and applause surrounded the new Cabinet on Wednesday, after they were sworn in to their posts and had their first meeting as part of the new government.

In his speech, President Nikos Christodoulides called on them to serve their ministries with respect and keep their doors open to the public.

“Let us be a strong team that takes the country forward.”

The ceremony took place at the events hall of the presidential palace at 10am. Once all ministers were sworn in, they went to the courtyard where Christodoulides laid a wreath beneath the statue of Archbishop Makarios.

Christodoulides urged his ministers to operate in a practical and effective manner, always within the framework of the law.

“None of us, myself foremost, is above the law. We have to be the living example of the law.”

He said the new government will be one “for all Cypriots.”

“We can take the country forward.”

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The new president said that although there were no magic wands to offer solutions to the country’s problems, the dedication and work ethic was there.

Transparency is crucial for the new government, he added, saying “we will rule with transparency and accountability on a daily basis.”

“We have a duty to the new generation” and to all the people that entrusted the new government, Christodoulides highlighted.

“We will be judged by the results.”

Cabinet also convened for the first time and is set to follow with all ministers and commissioners going to their respective ministries and offices to receive their portfolio from the outgoing officials and take up their duties.

The who’s who of Christodoulides’ cabinet has already raised many questions over his choices, including the failure to meet the 50 / 50 men and women criterion he set for himself. He also appointed two ministers from previous administrations, going against his pledge that his cabinet would be made up of entirely new faces.

