March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Tepak eager to expand further

By Nick Theodoulou00
ΤΕΠΑΚ ΦΩΤΑΓΩΓΗΣΗ ΚΤΙΡΙΟΥ ΠΡΥΤΑΝΕΙΑΣ

The House education committee on Wednesday discussed Tepak’s budget as the state university said it is eager to expand to more cities.

Tepak rector Panayiotis Zafiris argued that there is a need for a supplementary budget as he emphasised that 2022 was an important year for the university – singling out the new tourism school for Paphos.

Elsewhere, he was pressed on the high rents faced by Limassol students to which he stated that they face costs of between €600 to €800. Zafiris reminded MPs that the university’s new accommodation bloc is set to be completed within the coming years. He also reiterated that they are working with the Limassol diocese which provides students with assistance.

The rector was also quizzed on whether the university has plans for more departments elsewhere in Cyprus, to which he explained that they are reviewing an undergraduate programme in sustainable development in Larnaca.

Elsewhere, he again argued that that it is crucial for state universities to be able to offer English language programmes.

 

