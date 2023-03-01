March 1, 2023

Three arrested in Athienou for thefts, drugs

Police on Tuesday carried out a focused operation in the Athienou area, during which they arrested three people and confiscated a large number of stolen items and drugs.

During the operation, a 31-year-old male suspect wanted since January, was located and arrested for thefts committed in Larnaca. A photo of the suspect had been circulated by the police on January 5.

In a search of the man’s apartment which followed police found items believed to be stolen, including watches, cameras, power tools, and credit cards. A quantity of methamphetamine weighing1.5 grams was also found and seized. The 31-year-old was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

A second 31-year-old man was also found in the same apartment, who was arrested for illegal drug possession. Following a search, police uncovered methamphetamine weighing of 0.2 grams and 1 gram of cannabis. The 31-year-old was handed over to the drug squad (Ykan) where he was questioned and  released to be summoned later.

In the course of the operation police stopped a 27-year-old male driver, who submitted to a drugs test which came out positive.

A 27-year-old female passenger was also in the car, who police found in possession of a bullet and a noxious gas spray. The woman was arrested, charged in writing and released pending a court appearance at a later date.

