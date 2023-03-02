March 2, 2023

Fire burns three cars in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A fire that broke out at around 1am on Thursday in Limassol’s area of Ayios Ioannis and that burned three cars parked nearby is being investigated as a malicious act.

According to the police, all three owners of the cars, two 43-year-old men and a 48-year-old woman, called the fire service to report the problem at around 1.30am.

After initial tests were carried out, it emerged that the fire seems to have been ignited on purpose with flammable material.

The scene was cordoned off and examinations are due to resume today.

