Five local bands to perform at New Division this month

Music fans in Nicosia have plenty to look forward to this March. In the centre of town, the bar is planning several live music nights bringing some of the most popular, groovy and beloved bands. Five Cypriot music ensembles are playing at New Division and the first performance is coming up tonight!
Fuzz Bus is a funky quartet made up of established Cypriot musicians (Andreas Panteli, Ermis Michail, Lefteris Moumtzis, Stelios Xydias) who put on a fiercely energetic show incorporating improvisation on open forms with solid grooves. On Thursday, they return to New Division to do impromptu re-arrangements of known and unknown soul, funk and pop-rock songs, while throwing in their own material; with improvisation remaining the key element.
Next Thursday, as all live music nights at New Division happen on Thursdays, Apollo’s Brew will take the bar’s floor for the first time. On March 9, the quartet will play a fine selection of funky blues, rock and soul. Next up is the Cypriot avante folk band Monsieur Doumani who will bring their unique Cypriot and Mediterranean-infused sound to New Division on March 16. Stringed instruments, multi-layered singing, catchy lyrics and local rhythms make up their performances that always get audiences up on their feet.
On March 23, the alternative R&B four-piece band Nabuma will entice music lovers to New Division with their original soulful grooves. Blending the sounds of jazz, neo-soul, R&B and alternative music, the band creates a signature sound that has taken them to music festivals around the country and live music stages.
The final local music ensemble to perform at New Division is the Latin jazz band Macumba. The four musicians of Macumba are leading professionals in the island’s Latin jazz scene and frequently perform at festivals and concerts. March 30’s gig at New Division will see them present a lively, colourful set featuring rumba, Cuban rhythms and plenty of Latin jazz.
Fuzz Bus
Groovy, jazz quartet play live. March 2. New Division. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on each drink
Apollo’s Brew
Quartet playing for first time at the bar. March 9. New Division. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on each drink
Monsieur Doumani
Award-winning trio and favourite local band plays live. March 16. New Division. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on each drink
NABUMA
Four-piece band playing original soulful grooves. March 23. New Division. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on each drink
Macumba
Latin jazz band performs live. March 30. New Division. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on each drink