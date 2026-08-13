The tax package that parliament passed on 22 December 2025 took effect on 1 January 2026, and half a year later the most common mistake is not a filing error. It is arithmetic based on the old rules. Advisers abroad, comparison articles and even some internal budgets are still built on the figures that stopped applying at midnight on 31 December.

Here is what actually changed, and where the confusion is concentrated.

The headline rate is 15%, and it is not the whole story

Corporate income tax rose from 12.5% to 15% from 1 January 2026. That number travels well, so most people have absorbed it. What travels badly is everything that moved alongside it — and several of those changes cut the other way.

Special defence contribution on dividends dropped from 17% to 5% for profits earned from 2026 onwards. There is a transitional rule: dividends paid out of profits earned up to 31 December 2025 keep the 17% rate if they are distributed before the end of 2031. So two dividends paid on the same day can carry different rates, depending on which year’s profits they come from. That single detail is behind a large share of the questions we see.

Deemed dividend distribution — the rule that treated 70% of accounting profit as distributed two years later — has been abolished for profits from 2026. It still applies to earlier profits. The defence contribution on rental income is gone entirely. Stamp duty on most commercial documents has been removed. Loss carry-forward went from five years to seven.

In exchange, a new 10% charge on disguised dividend distributions applies to resident and domiciled shareholders — personal use of company assets, or company assets sold to a shareholder below market value. Companies that were relaxed about the director’s car or the company flat should read that one properly.

Non-dom shareholders: less changed than the headlines suggest

For a non-domiciled tax resident, defence contribution on dividends was already zero, and it still is. What such a shareholder pays on dividends is the health contribution at 2.65%, capped on total annual income of €180,000, which puts a ceiling of €4,770 a year on that particular line.

The genuinely new item is at the far end of the timeline. Non-dom status has always run out after 17 years of Cyprus tax residence in any 20. From 2026, a person whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus can extend it by up to two further five-year periods, at €250,000 per period, paid in advance. Ten more years, prepaid — an option that did not exist before, and one that only makes sense at a certain size of dividend flow.

The personal scale moved more than most people noticed

The tax-free band went from €19,500 to €22,000, and every bracket above it was widened: 20% to €32,000, 25% to €42,000, 30% to €72,000, and 35% above that. The reform also introduced deductions that did not exist before — for children, for interest on a main-home loan or rent, for energy upgrades or an electric vehicle, and for home insurance. They are not automatic. They are lost if the return is filed late.

Social insurance is unchanged at 8.8% for employee and employer, but the maximum insurable earnings for 2026 rose to €68,904 a year. The employer also carries the social cohesion fund at 2%, which has no ceiling at all — a detail that quietly changes the cost of senior hires.

The one that will surprise foreign-owned companies

From 2026, a company incorporated in Cyprus is treated as a Cyprus tax resident by default, unless a double tax treaty says otherwise. Management and control remains the primary test, but the default has flipped. Structures that were incorporated here and deliberately managed elsewhere now need to be able to explain themselves.

Two administrative points sit alongside it. Beneficial ownership filings run on fixed clocks — 90 days for a new company, 45 days for changes, annual confirmation between 1 October and 31 December, with penalties that accumulate daily. And the audit exemption threshold is moving: small companies can use a review engagement instead of a full audit, with the turnover ceiling rising from €200,000 to €300,000 for financial years beginning on or after 6 February 2026.

What to check before the next filing

Three questions cover most of the exposure. Which year’s profits is your next dividend coming out of, and therefore which defence contribution rate applies? Does anything in your company look like a disguised distribution under the new 10% rule? And if your company is Cyprus-incorporated but managed abroad, what is your position under the new default residency test?

None of these are exotic. They are the ordinary consequences of a reform that changed a dozen things at once, six months ago, while most published guidance still describes the system as it was in 2025. A useful habit for anyone reading a Cyprus tax article this year: check the date on it, and check whether the number it quotes for Cyprus corporate tax in 2026 starts with a 12 or a 15.

This article was contributed by Kyprio, a Nicosia-based corporate services firm.

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