The forestry department renewed calls on Thursday ahead of the mid-August holiday for extreme caution due to the high risk of fires.

As people in Cyprus usually take their summer holiday around the August 15 religious day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, the forestry department is on high alert for forest fires caused by human activities.

Many people will be picnicking in the mountains and the department urges the public to be particularly careful when lighting charcoal for barbeques and only use designated areas.

It also said owners of holiday homes hiring labourers to clear gardens should make sure the cuttings are not burned but disposed of safely.

The forestry department reiterated that from June 1 till September 30 it is forbidden to use tools or machinery that cause heat, flames or sparks within a forest area or a 2km zone around it.

People are urged to report any suspicious activity and in case of smoke or fire to immediately call the forestry department on 1407 or the fire service on 112.

The department also reminds the public that causing a fire is a criminal offence and carries severe penalties.