Larnaca is continuing its anti-flood works, with the project in the area of Kamares now ahead of schedule, the city’s district self-government organisation (EOA) said on Thursday.

Works on the Kamares project are continuing full speed and the projected completion date is now before the July 2027 deadline.

Larnaca’s EOA said the main purpose of the works was to minimise the risk of flood in the residential zones of the Larnaca and Aradippou municipalities due to flood flows within the river catchment of Kalo Chorio.

The project was deemed necessary after the destructive floods of December 13, 2014, which caused extensive damage to buildings in the area of Kamares.

The EOA said the project should have been implemented by the state in 2015, however it had been pending for years until in 2023 the responsibility had been shifted to the Larnaca sewerage board in the framework of local administration reforms.

When the Larnaca EOA took over, following the reforms, works focused on the removal of the embankment and pedestrian walkway upstream of the Kamares monument, and the construction of a pedestrian bridge on stilts, in order to allow the river to flow unobstructed and improve anti-flood protection in the area.

In the meantime, Larnaca’s EOA is planning the next phase of the project, which will expand anti-flood infrastructure, which will protect the developing residential area of Vergina.

The implementation of the project at Kamares is considered to be “an important step in enhancing the safety of the people, protecting properties and creating strong infrastructure that mees the needs of a modern and developing Larnaca”.

In December 2014, heavy rain flooded the river Tremythos in the area of Kalo Chorio, which in its turn flooded the nearby streets, houses and other establishments and carried away cars in some cases with people in them.

According to police reports, around 20 people, including children, were rescued from cars that were trapped in the water.

Officials had then admitted that the most affected areas, especially Kamares and other areas in Aradippou, have faced the same problem in the past, but not as bad.