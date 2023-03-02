March 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Taxi driver attacked and robbed in Nicosia

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

A taxi driver in Nicosia was robbed and wounded by the passenger he was carrying on Thursday at midnight, police revealed.

According to a statement, the taxi driver just arrived in the capital from Paphos when the passenger forced to stop at knifepoint. He then asked to him his mobile phone and money.

The driver followed the instructions of the passenger, who, before getting out of the car, wounded him on the left shoulder with the knife he was brandishing.

After the passenger left, the taxi driver called the police and was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his wound. The perpetrator is still at large.

 

