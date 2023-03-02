March 2, 2023

Tourists arrested for cannabis possession

Two tourists have been arrested for cannabis possession as one of them was found driving under the influence of drugs, Famagusta police said on Thursday.

The pair, both men aged 22 and 23, were stopped during traffic checks at around 10am on Wednesday.

After smelling cannabis in the car, the officers decided to check inside the vehicle, where they found 0.2877 grammes of the illegal substance.

Both men were arrested for illegal drug possession.

The older man, who was driving the car, also tested positive to a narcotest, police added.

