March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annita Demetriou: Disy’s future is in renewal, modernisation and unity

By Gina Agapiou00
Annita Demetriou, Disy leadership, Disy elections
Annita Demetriou

Disy must remain a protagonist in national politics, House President and candidate for the party’s leadership Annita Demetriou said on Friday.

About a week before the party’s elections on March 11, the 38-year-old politician said there are positive messages from the grassroots about the elections.

In her statements on the sidelines of her meeting at the presidential palace with new president Nikos Christodoulides, she said that the party is almost at the end of this election process and the messages from the people of the party are positive.

“We thank them very much for rallying beside us in this effort of renewal and modernisation,” she said, noting that she would not contribute any process of tension or confrontation.

“Politically we speak, politically we will face each other and that is where we will be collegial to move on to the next day. Disy must remain strong and must remain a protagonist in the political events of the country,” she added.

Asked if there are any signals from the party’s grassroots that they will turn out to vote in the elections, Demetriou said that “the biggest unity rally in practice because it depends on our attitude and behaviour, should be March 11,” she said.

All members and friends of Disy should support the new leadership, by participating in the election process, she said, explaining that the party will then meet to take stock and elect the rest of the leadership . “All together, united, to move forward to ensure the future course of our party,” she said.

Related Posts

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s February cartoons

CyprusMail

Scaffolding collapses, 12 cars damaged

Staff Reporter

Okypy accused of treating hourly-wage workers as inferior

Nikolaos Prakas

Irregular migrants arrested in the north

Staff Reporter

€400 million to be allocated for agricultural sector

Nick Theodoulou

Defence minister sworn in, promises to strengthen national guard

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign