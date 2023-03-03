March 3, 2023

Applications for motorcycle safety items closed

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Motobike

The transport ministry announced on Friday that applications to receive funding for motorcyclists to receive protective equipment and airbags has now closed.

The ministry said 1,130 applications for the high power motorcycles and 50 applications for the low power motorcycles were received.

The plan is of three-year duration (2022-2024), with a total budget of €1,050,000 (€350,000 per year).

According to the announcement, the funding that motorcyclists will receive will include up to €500 for the airbags.

The transport ministry thanked people for embracing the initiative to increase safety on the roads.

