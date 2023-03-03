March 3, 2023

Dance performance supports Cyprus Autism Association

By Eleni Philippou
A dance performance coming up in Nicosia will raise money for the Cyprus Autism Association. Co-organised by the Association and the Dance Studio – Annita Hatjieftychiou Ltd the dance event will take place on Sunday at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre, presenting a show titled The Queen and the Nightingale.

The libretto is based on the classic fairy tale The Nightingale by Andersen and is considered to be another masterpiece of the choreographer Hatjieftychiou. The show will take audiences to a magical, distant kingdom, where once upon a time queen Moirani was passionate about nature and especially birds. One day during her walk to the nearby forest, she met a beautiful nightingale with a unique voice. Astonished by its melodious singing, she fell in love with it, until one day, an amazing toy bird arrived at the palace as a gift to her.

While the storyline unfolds, noble messages of ethics and wisdom of life reach out to audiences of every age. Hatjieftychiou and other teachers of her school’s choreographies are performed by professional dancers and students from foour years old to adults. This spectacle succeeds in mixing the elegance of classical ballet, the expressiveness of contemporary dance and the swage of hip-hop and locking, via original choreographies of professional standards, offering a feast of colours that radiate from the costumes, scenery and lights.

 

The Queen and the Nightingale

Dance performance co-organised by Dance Studio – Annita Hatjieftychiou Ltd and the Cyprus Autism Association. March 5. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. €12 for adults and €8 for children under 18. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7740, 22-780876

