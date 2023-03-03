March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Irregular migrants arrested in the north

By Staff Reporter00
migrants, illegal migrants, immigration
File photo

Twelve illegal immigrants were arrested by Turkish Cypriot police in the village of Kazivera west of Morphou, among them an 11-year-old child, reports said on Friday.

The reports said that the irregular migrants paid around $3,000 each to be transported by ship from Turkey to the south of the island but they were put ashore at Kazivera.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

€400 million to be allocated for agricultural sector

Nick Theodoulou

Defence minister sworn in, promises to strengthen national guard

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Two arrested for drug driving in Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Applications for motorcycle safety items closed

Nikolaos Prakas

Four Covid deaths in last week, over 1,500 new cases

Andria Kades

Celebrating World Poetry Day dedicated to contemporary Cypriot creatives

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign