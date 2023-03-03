March 3, 2023

Police investigating attempted murder in Dali

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was attacked in Dali and is in critical condition, having suffered a fractured skull.

Police announced that the attack occurred at about 4am on Friday, with RIK stating that the victim was a Syrian national and the alleged perpetrator a 38-year-old Romanian man.

Police received reports of the attack after the victim was found injured outside a bar.

The 38-year-old has since been arrested and is understood to have been a member of staff at the bar.

 

