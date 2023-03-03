March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTurkey

Turkish auto sales jump 63.4 per cent in February

By Reuters News Service03
turkey

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 63.4 per cent year-on-year in January to 81,148 units, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association said on Thursday.

In the January-February period, sales increased 50.4 per cent year-on-year, the association added.

Related Posts

TechIsland equips fire-stricken school class with computers

Panis Pieri

Cyprus to become a protagonist of technological developments

Panis Pieri

ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation

Reuters News Service

British Bullion Company bets big on silver, should you?

CM Guest Columnist

Tesla vows to halve EV production costs, Musk keeps affordable car plan under wraps

Reuters News Service

Goldman warns of possible pre-election currency market turmoil in Turkey

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign