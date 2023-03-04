March 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Grand opening of new Larnaca market

By Nikolaos Prakas0753
larnaca municipal market 3
A fruit stall inside the new market

The grand opening of the new Larnaca municipal market took place on Saturday, with the city’s mayor Andreas Vyras saying it was a historic day, as the old market was demolished decades ago, and a new one was necessary to bring people to the city’s commercial centre again.

The market, which has both indoor and outdoor spaces, is operating from 7am until 6pm on Saturdays.

Speaking at the opening, Vyras first expressed condolences to the families of the two Cypriot victims of the train crash in Greece, Anastasia Adamidou and Kyprianos Papaioannou.

Cyprus is in a three-day mourning period over the death of the two young people.

Commenting on the opening of the market, Vyras said: “It is positive that hundreds of Larnaca residents and from elsewhere have visited the market and that they are excited by the space.”

larnaca market outside
Stalls outside the market

He added that it was a beautiful project that will bring people to the historical commercial centre of the city, while maintain cultural heritage.

“It is a project that will give options to Larnaca residents and those who visit Larnaca, the tourists will get to know our products and culture. It is a project that makes us happy and after so many difficulties, after passing through choppy waters, we are here today and we are happy in this beautiful place,” he said.

The mayor said that on the ground floor of the market there is 20 stalls, while on the first floor there will be two restaurants and two cafes.

On Saturday, 13 of the 20 stalls started operating, while the mayor said that they expect the rest to start by the end of March or beginning of April.

 

