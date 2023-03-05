Cyprus can become a global tourism and entertainment destination

Melco Cyprus is fully aware of the role it can play in helping to develop the island’s tourism industry and will ensure that the country becomes a global entertainment and business destination, senior vice president of casino sales and marketing Grant Johnson said in a recent event.
The event commemorated the five-year anniversary of the first licensed casino in Cyprus. It also sought to honour the company’s staff members, with the first 57 employees to join the company receiving commemorative plates as a sign of appreciation.
“Melco Cyprus is managing the temporary casino in Limassol and three satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos, while at the same time developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort-casino, a project that aspires to be a game-changer in the island’s tourism industry,” an announcement by the company said.
Speaking on behalf of Melco Cyprus during the event, Grant Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff for their effort and dedication, recognising their leading role and contribution in establishing the company as one of the largest employers in Cyprus.
“Five years ago, City of Dreams Mediterranean was a distant dream, but now we are just months away from opening,” Johnson said.
“You have helped us grow this organisation and another 2,500 colleagues will soon join our team and follow in your footsteps,” he added.
He also noted that the company and its employees are seeking to create a sustainable future for Cyprus.
“Melco Cyprus is aware of its important role in the development of the tourism industry and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the country emerges as a global tourist, entertainment and business destination,” he concluded.
It should be noted that in February of this year, Melco hosted former president Nicos Anastasiades at the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort in Limassol.
“The creation of a multi-thematic resort was one of the government’s goals, since we know that its creation would contribute towards enriching our tourist product, increasing tourist arrivals and creating new jobs, with obvious benefits for the Cypriot economy”, Anastasiades said at the time.
The City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort is expected to be inaugurated during the second quarter of 2023.