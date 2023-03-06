March 6, 2023

All efforts on improving Gesy says health minister

By Andria Kades08
Υπουργός Υγείας – Συνάντηση με Οργ
Health Minister Popi Kanari meeting with members of Okypy

The government aims to improve state health services (Okypy) hospitals, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Monday, stressing that efforts should be focused on improving Gesy.

Speaking after a meeting with Okypy’s leadership, Kanari said it was a constructive dialogue where she aimed to listen.

“Without hearing all sides, you cannot reach correct conclusions and promote correct procedures, that will bring about an improvement to the health system.”

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges hospitals are facing, the state support they require as well as the contribution from the Health Insurance Organisation.

Kanari said the public has been waiting for an improvement in Okypy hospitals while one of the departments she will focus on will be the A&E departments.

“We read terrible things in the newspapers and I don’t want us to have this image,” she said.

“We have great doctors, good hospitals and this isn’t the negative picture we should be sending out. I think we deserve something better.”

Okypy’s CEO Kypros Stavrides said they were working towards their goals and would be by Kanari’s side so as to better help patients.

 

