March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis
image

In today’s episode, the remains of two Cypriots who died in the tragic train crash in Greece arrived in Cyprus on Sunday evening. Their funerals are set to take place today, where the families have asked for privacy away from the media. In other news, several traffic cameras will become operational across Cyprus starting Monday, police warned on Sunday. And Cyprus has scored 94.4 out of 100 in the World Bank’s Women, Business, and the Law index for 2023.

