March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigate explosion outside national guard officer’s home

By Staff Reporter00
An explosion outside a house in Larnaca on Sunday night damaged the main entrance and two vehicles parked outside.

According to the police, the explosive device went off around 1 am in front of the wooden door of the house, owned by a national guard officer.

The damages were slight and no one was injured, while the owner reported to the police that he has no disputes with anyone.

Police cordoned off and guarded the scene overnight, while at the first light of the day pyrotechnicians arrived to conduct tests and gather evidence on the case.

