March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remand for suspected bike thieves

By Staff Reporter00
bicycle theft
File photo

Paphos district court issued a five-day remand for three suspects accused of breaking and entering buildings in which they stole bicycles.

Paphos police announced on Monday that the three men – aged 33, 38 and 46 – were arrested after they received reports last Thursday that a building had been broken into after which two bikes worth €450 were stolen.

Investigations then led to the 33-year-old suspect against whom an arrest warrant was issued and subsequently executed at his apartment.

There, police found him to be living with the 46-year-old and the 38-year-old was also present.

A search then uncovered four bicycles at the apartment for which the trio did not provide adequate explanations as to how they came to be in their possession.

Two of the bicycles appear to be those which were stolen.

