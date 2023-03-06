March 6, 2023

Today's Weather: Rainy at intervals and blustery

On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate to very strong at times, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 18C in the interior and the coasts, and 11C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night, increased clouds will be observed mainly in the west, with a chance of isolated rains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to strong at times, up to 5 Beaufort, later turning north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be a rough, gradually becoming calmer. Temperatures will drop to 10C in the interior, the south and east coasts, 13C on the remaining coasts, and 1 C in the higher mountains, where overnight frost is expected.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated rains or a thunderstorm, mainly in the mountains and the south. 

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to remain close to average for the season, becoming slightly milder on Thursday.

