March music in the mountains

In spring, the hills really are alive with the sound of music. And in Cyprus that is because the seasonal music series Music in the Mountains returns. This March several live performances from the island’s musicians are taking place in mountain villages, inviting culture lovers to venture out and explore café-bars in rural Cyprus.
The first event of the spring series is on March 16 in Trimiklini and features plenty of Irish cheer as it celebrates St Patrick’s Day. An evening of traditional Irish music is planned at John’s Restaurant with Abzorba, featuring JJ Cuddihy (Irish box, guitar, vocals), Bernadette & Noelle Robinson (violin) and Phil Willcock (guitar, banjo, vocals). The musicians will perform jigs, reels and hornpipes and authentic versions of popular songs in an already-sold-out show.
“JJ, Bernadette and Noelle,” say the organisers, “are from Ireland and play only Irish music and rightly claim to be the only authentic Irish band on the island. They spent 25 years playing Irish music in the oldest pub in Dublin, the Brazen Head. Phil Willcock, the co-founder of Abzorba, has been playing Folk and Celtic music in Paphos for 20 years. He also runs the Paphos Folk Club. For St Patrick’s day, they always get together to share their deep love and knowledge of traditional Irish music.”
A more classical music atmosphere will be welcomed at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on March 23 as pianist Anita Tomasevich and violinist Olivera Rialas perform masterpieces by JS Bach to celebrate his birthday. Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, the capital of the duchy of Saxe-Eisenach, in present-day Germany, on March 21, 1685. The Cyprus-based musicians will celebrate his birth and music by bringing his compositions to Lofou.
Next up is an intimate yet lively concert by Jamie Paul at O Linos in Ineia village. His performance on March 29 is already fully booked as crowds look forward to catching his groovy blend of classic soul, retro hits, popular twists and original songs.
Fear not though, April will bring a new wave of music concerts in the mountains!
Traditional Irish Music
By Abzorba band. March 16. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €10. Sold out. Tel: 97-898997
Back to Bach
Pianist Anita Tomasevich and violinist Olivera Rialas celebrate Bach’s birthday. March 23. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871
Jamie Paul in Concert
Groovy soul, retro hits and original songs. March 29. O Linos, Ineia. 8pm. €15. Sold out. Tel: 96-207351