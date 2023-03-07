Upcoming events at Prozak Kafeneio

This charming Nicosia café is well-known for its cultural evenings. Besides serving cocktails and herbal teas, Prozak Kafeneio often hosts nights of literature, art and live music, so much so that it opened a new space next to its venue dedicated to exhibitions and cultural events. This month, more artistic endeavours are coming to the café-bar celebrating piano and poetry.
On Wednesday, two classical music students at Nicosia University, Constantinos Aspris and Matin Basami, will perform original work of contemporary-classical music on the piano. The mini-concert will begin at 8.30pm at the intimate indoor space of Prozak where the music students will perform between books, lampshades and armchairs.
Then on March 15, Thekla Georgiou will present her poetry collection titled Ypothalamia which was published in Thessaloniki in December 2022. The event at Prozak will see industry professionals presenting and analysing the poetry collection. Litterateur Constantinos Kokologiannis, Professor of Neo-Greek Literature Elena Tornariti and poet and writer Christos R Tsiailis will take part in the presentation while the author herself will read extracts from her book. Following the presentation, a Q&A will take place.
A little later in the month, as the world celebrates World Poetry Day so will Prozak. An Open Mic Night and Poetry Free-Writing Session will take place at the coffee shop on March 21 as several local organisations join forces. Prozak along with KENO publications, Ideogramma, Pe ’Ta and Atlantis Culture co-organise an Open Mic Night for World Poetry Day with its subject being poetry, of course.
Participants can share original work at the open mic night and anyone can join the free-writing session beforehand. The poetry writing session will begin at 5pm and until 7.30pm, writers of all levels will be able to join, adding to the day’s celebrations.
Piano Concert
By Constantinos Aspris and Matin Basami. March 8. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5
Poetry Book Presentation
By Thekla Georgiou. March 15. Prozak Kafeneio, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 22-104244
World Poetry Day Open Mic Night
Open mic and Poetry Free-Writing Session. March 21. Prozak Kafeneio. 5pm-7.30pm (writing session). 8pm-10.30pm (open mic). Registrations @prozak.kafeneio