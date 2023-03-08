March 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities urge residents to help combat mosquito infestations

By Gina Agapiou00
Wolbachia Aedes Aegypti Mosquitoes Are Pictured At The National Environmental Agency's Mosquito Production Facility In Singapore
File photo

People should take measures to reduce potential mosquito hatching grounds on their premises as to prevent Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus from multiplying, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Health authorities informed the public that the actions for the treatment of mosquitoes of the two species of the dangerous insect in Larnaca and Limassol continue and are intensified since weather conditions at this time of year become more favourable for their appearance.

In this effort, the cooperation of all residents in the cities mentioned is essential, the announcement said, as the species hatch in small artificial water collectors which are mainly located in private homes or business premises.

According to the ministry, the most important of these are clay pots, water collection containers, open reservoirs, fountains, cans and other cans filled with rainwater, flower containers, broken bottles, abandoned and used vehicle tires, clogged gutters, tree cavities and any other artificial object that can hold a small amount of about 2 to 3 cm of water.

In view of the above, every citizen is requested to reduce to the maximum extent possible, within their home and all other privately owned premises, the above potential mosquito breeding grounds, the statement stresses.

The health department in cooperation with the local authorities and other relevant services and agencies have developed an action plan to reduce the outbreaks of the species in question. This includes, inter alia, door-to-door public education and information, surveillance and monitoring throughout the government-controlled area of Cyprus, as well as a monitoring plan with trapping and control at ports and airports.

