Disy leadership contenders publish manifestos

Disy leadership contender Demetris Demetriou challenged his competitor House president Annita Demetriou on Wednesday to hold a debate ahead of the party elections.

“Both of us have carried ourselves with great respect in these elections and are aware of our responsibilities towards the party. I believe we can hold a polite discussion over what Disy’s next day will look like,” Demetris Demetriou said during a press conference.

“I think our members deserve it and I believe that this would increase the participation in the elections, which will only be good for our party.”

Disy’s party leader elections will be held on Saturday and will end at 6pm. He suggested the debate could take place on Thursday or Friday. “I hope Annita accepts my suggestion and we can show that Disy enters a new era united, rejuvenated and strong.”

Speaking to Sigma, the House president thanked Demetriou but said the priority was not for the two to discuss between themselves but to go out and speak to the public. “We have scheduled events and I do not want to cancel them.”

On Wednesday, both contenders published their policies, with Demetris Demetriou holding a press conference and Annita Demetriou publishing hers online.

Both highlighted that Disy is an opposition party, with Demetris Demetriou, who was the former party spokesman, saying “none of Disy’s members are in the cabinet and therefore, we are in opposition.”

The House president stressed her top priority was ensuring that party’s unity. “I am positive and certain that we can all overcome any challenges, ensuring the unity, strength and pioneering role of Disy. It is my conviction that Disy will emerge stronger and it will.”

She added there was hard work and bravery required, and she would do everything to cement the party’s unity.

On the Cyprus problem, both Demetrious stressed party founder Glafcos Clerides’ school of thought was central to the efforts in finding a solution.

“It is not something vague or a convenient anthem for us younger politicians to use,” she noted.

The House president stressed the important of taking initiatives and appealing to the international community in a manner than increases Cyprus’ respect abroad, convincing critics “we have an honest will to restart essential negotiations, with an aim to a solution that ensures our country’s freedom and unity.”

Meanwhile, Demetris Demetriou stressed Disy’s role is to be the voice of reason and national responsibility.

Among his goals are for the party to gather at least 30 per cent and more in all upcoming elections including European parliament as well as local authority elections.

He suggested the creation of a shadow government, comprising high-ranking party members, MPs but also people outside of the party “so we’re not just observers but fighters for every step”.

Similarly, the House president recommended a shadow cabinet could be created, that would observe and monitor what the government was doing, as a means of holding it to account. It would be made up of “historic members of the party” that would convene at least once a month and hold extraordinary sessions when necessary.