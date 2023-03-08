March 8, 2023

West Ham fan who fell out of minibus in critical conditions

By Jonathan Shkurko01163
Σοβαρα τραυματίας στην άκρη του δρόμου στην Πάφο

The conditions of the 38-year-old West Ham, who fell out of a moving vehicle along the Paphos-Limassol highway on Tuesday, remain critical.

Police confirmed that he sustained serious head injuries after having fallen from a minibus. It is understood that the man was drunk and had opened the window of the vehicle and had his body outside. The man is currently being treated at the Nicosia general hospital.

The driver of the minibus, a 33-year-old UK national, has also been arrested for driving under the influence of drug after he underwent a narcotest following the crash. He will appear in front of the Paphos district court on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, the driver also failed to ensure the safety of all passengers on the minibus, consisting of a group of six men aged 30-41. The victim was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine, weighing one a half grams.

The incident occurred near the Petra tou Romiou site.

West Ham is set to face Aek in Larnaca on Thursday evening for the first leg of the Conference League round of 16.

