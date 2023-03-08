Wide range of experts hold early education conference

Quality and equity in early childhood education and care will be the focus of an upcoming English-language European conference in Limassol.
The conference is organised by the Cyprus committee of Omep, the world organisation for early childhood education, between May 4 and 6 at the premises of Frederick University and Cyprus University of Technology.
“The issues of quality and equity are of paramount importance in early childhood education and care in these turbulent times we live in,” a relevant press release said.
“Not only has the pandemic changed the way we view and experience early childhood education and care, but recent economic crises and war conflicts around the world require us to focus our attention on the well-being of young children in the context of quality education for all.”
In this context, the conference expects to bring together experts from various European and other countries to explore the concepts of quality, as well as equity and equal access to educational opportunities crucial for all young children.
The conference is addressed to academics, researchers, scientists, kindergarten teachers, early childhood educators, special and inclusive education teachers, psychologists, sociologists, undergraduate and postgraduate students, doctoral candidates and cultural workers.
It aims to provide an opportunity not only for researchers and academics to present their research activity, but also for young professionals and students to learn about current challenges in the field of early childhood education and care in different countries around the world.
Among the themes that will be discussed are the elements of quality and equity in early childhood education and care, mental health and resilience in children and teachers, children’s rights and advocacy, sustainable development in early childhood education and care as well as inclusive education and evaluation.
Health promotion in educational settings, play and leisure in the school and family environment, art and museum education, cultural awareness of children, the role and involvement of parents and multiculturalism and multilingualism are also in the agenda.
The official language of the conference is English.
For more information and ticket prices visit http://omep.com.cy/europeanomepconference2023/.