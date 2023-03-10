March 10, 2023

Computers seized in electronic gambling crackdown

An operation aimed at cracking down on electronic gambling was carried out on Thursday night in Kato Paphos, during which 19 computers were confiscated, including one laptop.

According to police, the search of the property was carried out in the presence of the site manager, aged 35.

During the search, 18 computer towers, which are believed to have the potential to be converted into slot machines, a laptop and a wireless doorbell were seized for examination.

From the preliminary findings it appears that the computers were used to provide online casino gambling services, which is illegal.

Police did not announce any arrests as yet.

