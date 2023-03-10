March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMotoringSport

Cyprus driver Tziortzis renews Psaltis/ENEOS partnership

By Press Release00
vlad
Vladimiros Tziortzis

Vladimiros Tziortzis and Psaltis Auto Parts / ENEOS MOTOR OIL have renewed their partnership for 2023.

The Cypriot driver of the Italian Academy Motorsports, who will participate in the European NASCAR championship and in the EuroNASCAR PRO category this year, will be sponsored by Japan’s number one motor oil, which is imported and distributed in the Cypriot market exclusively by Psaltis Auto Parts.

“For the sixth year, being trusted by an internationally recognised brand, which owns a significant share of the lubricants market, for me personally is very important and it is a great,” explains Tziortzis.

“I would like to thank Psaltis Auto Parts but also ENEOS MOTOR OIL for the support and trust, in a year that will find me in the highest category of the championship.”

During this period, Tziortzis will follow the team’s development testing program, while counting down to the start of the championship which starts in Valencia, Spain (06-07 May), while there will be races at Brands Hatch (England), Vallelunga (Italy), Most (Czech Republic), Oschersleben (Germany), and Zolder (Belgium).

By offering quality products through Psaltis Auto Parts, ENEOS MOTOR OIL has gained a significant share in the Cypriot market in recent years. It is active worldwide in many forms of motorsports such as MotoGP races

Related Posts

Murray and Raducanu battle to victory at Indian Wells

Reuters News Service

Man United hit back with big win over Betis

Reuters News Service

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Dierona Mandarin Festival returns

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus News Digest: Italian Design Day is celebrated in Cyprus

Rosie Charalambous

Chlorakas kiosk robbed twice in two days, arrests for earlier attack (updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign