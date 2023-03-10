March 10, 2023

Limassol attack leads to two injuries

Two people were injured after being attacked by a group of unidentified individuals in Limassol, media reported late on Friday.

Officers in the district are reportedly looking for a large group of third-country nationals who are seeking revenge for the attack against the two victims, aged 30 and 43.

It is understood that they were assaulted on Friday night in Yermasoya by a group of approximately five people who also damaged their cars.

The victims were taken to the Limassol general hospital with injuries in various parts of their bodies.

Police later received information about a larger group of people in the coastal area of the district who were preparing to retaliate over the incident.

