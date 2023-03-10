March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spring is in the air as almond trees blossom (Video)

By Jean Christou00
Almond Blossom Near Us

Parts of Cyprus are in bloom with almond blossoms heralding the arrival of spring.

One of the main areas where this integral image of the Cypriot landscape can be viewed is between the villages of Fikardou and Kilrou in the Nicosia district.

In Cyprus, the almond tree, athasia or achasia in the local dialect, has been known since ancient times, as evidenced by archaeological finds.

Related Posts

Shifting school hours will not resolve traffic problem, study finds

Nick Theodoulou

Racist attack at Larnaca school (Video)

Nikolaos Prakas

Speed bumps detrimental to health, says Diko MP

Antigoni Pitta

Driver jailed for four months

Jean Christou

Computers seized in electronic gambling crackdown

Staff Reporter

Deputy government spokeswoman ‘has no intention’ of foregoing second job (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign