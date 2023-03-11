March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides agrees to Akel request for national council meeting

By Andria Kades047
general view of the presidential palace in nicosia

President Nikos Christodoulides agreed on Saturday to a request from Akel to hold a national council meeting to discuss the Cyprus problem.

Akel general-secretary Stefanos Stefanou called the president on Friday where he conveyed his request.

According to a statement, Christodoulides responded positively, saying a national council meeting will be held when he returns from Brussels later this month.

Related Posts

Police investigating racist attack at Larnaca school

Andria Kades

Christodoulides says will not engage in Cyprob blame game

Andria Kades

Arrest for Chlorakas kiosk robberies

Andria Kades

Land registry website still down

Andria Kades

Fitch upgrades Cyprus’ rating, sees resilience from external shocks

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Woman dies in fall at Petra tou Romiou (Update 2)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign