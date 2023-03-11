March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides says will not engage in Cyprob blame game

By Andria Kades
ΠτΔ – Μνημόσυνο Σπύρου Κυπριανού //
President Nikos Christodoulides the memorial service for the former president Spyros Kyprianou

President Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday he would not engage in a blame game over the Cyprus problem, reiterating his view that the EU’s involvement would go a long way in finding a solution.

He was responding to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s comments that rejected the idea, saying the EU was part of the problem.

“No one can impose on us when negotiations will restart. We cannot begin negotiations until our sovereign equality is recognised,” Tatar highlighted.

Asked to comment on Tatar’s statements, Christodoulides said “I didn’t expect to hear anything different if I’m completely honest.”

The president has been stressing the importance of the EU’s involvement since taking up his post. He said the EU has been critically important for the Turkish Cypriot community including the Green Line trade regulations.

Beyond that, Christodoulides highlighted he will not engage in a blame game over the Cyprus problem, nor would he get drawn into a public discussion to resolve the issue.

“We have to be serious over this effort.”

Speaking to reporters after the memorial service for the former President Spyros Kyprianou, he said he was glad there was positive activity surrounding the Cyprus problem, including from the international over breaking the deadlock.

Christodoulides will be travelling to Athens this week, a trip he described as symbolic as his first official visit.

“We will coordinate our efforts on how the EU can have a central role in helping restart negotiations.”

