March 11, 2023

Egg prices in Cyprus up 23% in January year-on-year

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Food prices have increased substantially over 2022. One of the food products with the highest price increase is eggs according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

Data for January 2023 show that the price of eggs in the EU was, on average, 30 per cent higher than in January 2022. The increase was 23 per cent in Cyprus according to the same data.

Much smaller price increases were recorded in January 2022 compared with January 2021 (+7 per cent) and in January 2021 compared with the pre-COVID-19 month of January 2020 (+1 per cent).

Among the EU countries, the highest increase in annual inflation for eggs was recorded in Czechia (+85 per cent in January 2023 compared with January 2022), followed by Hungary (+80 per cent) and Slovakia (+79 per cent).

Smaller but still substantial increases were recorded in Germany and Luxembourg (both +18 per cent), and Austria (+19 per cent).

