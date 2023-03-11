More than 200,000 German tourists expected in 2023

Germany is shaping up to be an important source of tourism for Cyprus, with more than 200,000 visitors expected in 2023, according to recently-appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis.

Koumis visited the ITB Berlin expo earlier this week, with the conference being the world’s largest tourism trade fair.

The companies represented at the fair include hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, airlines and car rental companies.

The minister’s visit to the German capital facilitated a series of contacts with various tourist organisations, primarily from Europe.

In addition, preliminary contacts were made between German market representatives and Cypriot tourism industry stakeholders.

Koumis also gave his first interviews with a German magazine, as well as the channel of the tourism giant TUI.

“The estimates for the German market are particularly encouraging,” Koumis said during an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“We expect to exceed the 200,000 visitor mark from Germany for the first time in 26 years,” he added.

Koumis went on to say that both himself and the team at the ministry will continue to work hard to further develop both the German market as well as other sources of visitors for Cyprus.

What is more, Koumis also noted that the issue of special forms of tourism was raised at every meeting he attended, a reflection on the focus being placed on increasing alternative forms of tourism.

In this context, he explained, there were some discussions about sports tourism with a number of companies.

The issue of specialised forms of tourism, as well as the need to focus on a more diverse array of markets, was recently raised by the Cyprus Incentives and Meetings Associates (CIMA).

“Seasonality is the biggest challenge,” the association said at the time, noting that “winter tourism is by nature higher-end tourism”.

“They come for specific events, corporate events, conferences, special interests, academic trips and so on,” CIMA added, stressing that its members are at the forefront of this industry, with the main lesson derived throughout the years being that connectivity is the key factor affecting seasonality.

Finally, it should be noted that arrivals from the German market in 2022 set a record for the last 20 years, registering a 31 per cent increase compared to 2019.