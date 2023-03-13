OPAP Limassol Marathon to chase fresh philanthropic efforts

The established and successful OPAP Limassol Marathon will take place over the weekend of March 18-19, 2023, letting thousands of runners experience the joy of participation, personal distinction and giving back to fellow human beings.

The major sponsor of the event is, once again, OPAP Cyprus, with the Karaiskakio Foundation as the denominator of its support, as announced at a press conference held at the Olympic Hall on March 8, 2023.

“With all the tragedies we have been experiencing since the beginning of the month, Hellenism, and our status as human beings obliges us to re-prioritise the values and priorities of our daily life, emphasising our concern for human beings and their protection,” said OPAP CEO Demetris Aletraris.

“Each of us, and from our own role in society, must consistently express this concern through our actions, which for OPAP Cyprus is the primary criterion in terms of its social action,” added CEO Aletraris, recalling that this was the main criterion behind the 2016 decision to support the Limassol Marathon, which evolved into a strong philanthropic partnership.

Because in this way, he added, in addition to supporting the Karaiskakio Foundation, dozens of other social organisations benefitted from the love of thousands of runners, participating annually in the OPAP Limassol Marathon.

Co-sponsors of the top sporting event who offered strong messages of support were representatives from the Limassol Municipality, the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Limassol Tourism Board, as well as Business Development Manager of organisers DMC-SAS EVENT LTD, Andreas Spyrou, who thanked OPAP Cyprus for its important contribution.

“The responsibility taken on by the city’s stakeholders inspires us to work for an even bigger, more impressive, more competitive and more efficient event for the community,” noted Spyrou.

In his greeting, delivered on his behalf by former athletics champion Yannis Zissimides, a member of the Municipality’s Sports Office, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides expressed his gratitude to OPAP Cyprus not only for its support to the Marathon, but also for its long-standing concern for the town, making special reference to “OPAP Lemesia” – a historic event that, with the support of OPAP, highlights the importance the Limassol Municipality gives to socially-oriented sport in the city.

For the first time, Karaiskakio Foundation President Popi Kanari, now the Republic’s Minister of Health, was not present at the event. Nevertheless, her appreciation for the OPAP Limassol Marathon was conveyed by the Foundation’s Executive Director Dr. Pavlos Costeas, who thanked organisers and OPAP Cyprus for its long-standing support to the Foundation.

“The OPAP Limassol Marathon,” he said, “adds strength to our work, so that together we can continue to dream of a better world, a world full of children’s smiles.”

In his own address, Cyprus Olympic Committee President George Chrysostomou stressed that Olympic values are authentically expressed by the marathon event, which are further enhanced by its wider social dimension.

As in previous years, ANT1 will cover the OPAP Limassol Marathon 2023, offering special features and live broadcasts, implementing its role as Communication Sponsor in the best possible way. The assurance for the comprehensive TV and media coverage was conveyed by the media outlet’s Public Relations Director Tessa Korleti, adding her gratitude for the long-standing relationship with the Karaiskakio Foundation.

OPAP CYPRUS, Karaiskakio Foundation and ANT1 will once again support the OPAP Limassol Marathon as an “Alliance for Life”, with the aim of driving forward great victories for society.