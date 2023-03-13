March 13, 2023

Woman who fell at Petra tou Romiou was murdered, police confirm

By Staff Reporter03132
ÐÝôñá ôïõ Ñùìéïý
Petra tou Romiou, Paphos

Police on Monday confirmed foul play in the case of a 28-year-old woman found dead in the vicinity of Petra tou Romiou in Paphos on Saturday morning.

On Sunday police arrested and took into custody her 30-year-old partner, who was with her at the scene, and had claimed she had fallen to her death after slipping while attempting to take a photograph.

The body was recovered by helicopter from the bottom of a 100m cliff.

The victim has been identified as a Ukrainian national Lesia Bikova who is a permanent resident of Paphos.

A six-hour autopsy conducted by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou on Sunday afternoon found the victim had contusions on her neck, raising suspicions of premeditated murder.

Investigations are continuing, police said.

