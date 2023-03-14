March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bicommunal PV park discussed between energy minister, EU and UN’s Colin Stewart

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
European Commission’s Director General for Structural Reforms, Mario Nava, discussed confidence-building measures between the two communities of Cyprus during his meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, on Tuesday.

According to a post by Nava on Twitter, the two officials discussed various confidence-building measures within the UN framework during a working lunch on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Nava had a meeting with Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry George Papanastasiou.

In another post on Twitter, Nava said they had a very fruitful discussion on the promotion of green energy in Cyprus, which could include, among other things, the creation of a bi-communal photovoltaic power plant.

The EU official also said he had an “excellent exchange with ambassadors in Cyprus how to support the settlement process together and on the importance of promoting more confidence-building measures to show Turkish Cypriots the real benefits of reunification.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

