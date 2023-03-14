March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Buy a book, save a stray

By Eleni Philippou00
fb img 1678555357490web

Buy a book, Save a stray is the motto of the upcoming book bazaar at Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace. An initiative of the PAWS organisation (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) in cooperation with the Nicosia workplace, the charity book bazaar returns to bring together book enthusiasts and animal lovers for a good cause.

Taking place on the weekend of March 25 and 26 from 11am to 6pm, the event will raise funds to help animals in need.

Just like every PAWS book bazaar, new and used books will be sold with prices from €1 to €5 and all profits will be used for the financial support of the animal organisation. The sums raised will be specifically used for medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organisation’s protection.

For two days, the old town Nicosia book club and workplace will transform into a huge book-selling ground, featuring titles of all kinds and in various languages. While bazaar-goers browse the books, Yfantourgeio’s café will be serving coffee, tea and other beverages in its small back garden and indoor café.

What’s more, anyone who would like to donate books to the cause can get in touch with the organisers and make arrangement before the event takes place. All in the name of helping the island’s strays.

 

Book Bazaar

By P.A.W.S. organisation in cooperation with Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace. March 25-26. 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-769011

