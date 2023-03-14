March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Hunter finer over €11,000

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File Photo

A hunter was fined thousands of euros for training hunting dogs in an area where such activity is prohibited, the game fund announced on Tuesday.

According to the game fund, the 39-year-old man was fined €11,300 for training four dogs in the area of Potima in Kissonerga.

Weighing in on the matter, police said that on March 13 at around 12.40pm, the Paphos resident was found training the dogs.

One of the dogs had a rabbit in his mouth, police said.

After investigating the man’s home, police issued the fine.

Related Posts

Cyprus’ trade deficit soared to €1.39 billion in January 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Daylight saving time comes into effect March 26

Gina Agapiou

DiCarlo ‘eager’ to meet with Christodoulides, Tatar

Jonathan Shkurko

To Vouni: Cypriot dialect in literature

Gina Agapiou

HIO monitoring shortage of ICU beds as pressure on health services mounts

Iole Damaskinos

Buy a book, save a stray

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign