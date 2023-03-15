March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality to participate in Earth Hour

By Nick Theodoulou00
earth hour, larnaca

Larnaca municipality is again participating in Earth Hour which will take place on March 25 between 8.30-9.30pm, calling on the public to join in, too.

The municipality announced that those participating are asked to turn off all their lights for the one hour to send a strong message of unity in facing climate change.

Earth Hour takes place every year between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the last Saturday of March when supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite to bring attention to the effects of climate change and remind that small actions can make a difference.

