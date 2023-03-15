March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

LPM Restaurant & Bar to feature refined fish dishes on March 25

By Press Release01
LPM restaurant & bar fasting menu 25.03.23

On March 25, the La Vie en Rosé French-style brunch, offered by LPM Restaurant & Bar at the Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, will draw inspiration from Cypriot tradition, featuring additional fish and seafood-based dishes. Available on March 25, from 12-4pm, this special menu will integrate the fasting options offered by the restaurant throughout Lent.

LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol, with its relaxed atmosphere and Belle Epoque references, is where cosmopolitan Cyprus meets the French Riviera. Against the backdrop of its sophisticated décor, you can enjoy its popular La Vie en Rosé brunch, while honouring the island’s traditions.

In a festive mood, on March 25 you’ll be able to share delicate appetisers such as the delicious tuna carpaccio with hazelnut, or ‘magiatiko’ (grilled amberjack) with guacamole and citrus dressing, crispy fried squid with paprika and green chilli, and warm prawns dressed in olive oil.

Continue your culinary journey with a main course, choosing from salt-encrusted grilled sea bass with artichokes and tomatoes, and grilled tiger prawns marinated with green chilli and coriander. Pair your selection with a salad of leafy greens, fennel and tomatoes, or fresh green beans lavished with garlic oil.

As for outstanding vegan options, over this Lenten period the LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol will offer green lentil salad with apple and roasted tomatoes, cauliflower with almond and wild cumin dressing, sweet peppers marinated in olive oil, hummus with hummus and quinoa crisps and Mediterranean vegetable ratatouille with chickpeas, for you to enjoy.

Complete this delicious journey with imaginative cocktails and mocktails or bubbles of rosé champagne, as well as a refreshing, hand-crafted sorbet.

Each dish offers unforgettable gastronomy, based on the highest quality and freshest raw materials. These are, after all, the stars of every creation featured on the LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol’s refined menu.

For information and reservations, call: + 357 25 862222

