March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Masterclass teaches creatives all about intellectual property

By Eleni Philippou00
masterclass

Shining the spotlight on creatives and artistic work is the focus of upcoming masterclass at Thinker Maker Space of CYENS. A packed one-day workshop with invited guest speakers from abroad but also from Cyprus will teach those working in the creative industry all about intellectual property, how to protect it and monetise it. And it’s free.

Erica Wolfe-Murray, a UK-based specialist in intellectual property, will lead the Nicosia masterclass sharing her expertise on managing and protecting assets, as well as finding new ways to enjoy their financial benefits. With clients like National Geographic and Disney, Erica knows what it takes to protect ideas, products and services and come up with new revenue opportunities.

But that’s not all. Cyprus-based lawyer Nikoletta Epaminondou, who advises on a range of intellectual property matters, has also been invited to give participants an overview of the Cypriot Intellectual Property Landscape.

The event will be a blend of open-to-all and group sessions, giving participants the chance to interact and learn from like-minded creatives. The day will begin with a one-hour workshop on Intellectual Property: What all creatives should know by Wolfe-Murray at 11am followed by Epaminonda’s talk on the Cypriot Intellectual Property Landscape.

In the afternoon, another hour-long session will begin on mapping assets and intellectual property. Finally, Wolfe-Murray will lead the fourth session which will focus on harnessing IP for growth. In between all of the sessions, short Q&As will take place and later in the afternoon a networking and mentoring session will begin where Wolfe-Murray will chat with groups of three to five people about creative work.

 

Masterclass | Intellectual Property for Creatives

Interactive Sessions with Erica Wolfe-Murray and Nikoletta Epaminondou. April 1. Thinker Maker Space, CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Free. Registrations needed. www.makerspace.cyens.org.cy/intellectual-property-for-creatives/

Related Posts

Bob Marley and Media – A new book by a Cypriot academic

Paul Lambis

North’s new ‘airline’ is misnamed

Nikolaos Prakas

Minister plans to tackle dangerous refugee housing

Antigoni Pitta

Cabinet approves bill streamlining strategic investments

Andria Kades

Easter deadline given for lobbying regulations

Nikolaos Prakas

Four CySEC licensed companies banked with SVB and Signature Bank

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign