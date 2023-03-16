March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clouds and isolated storms expected over the weekend

By Staff Reporter00
cloudy
File photo

The weather on Thursday will become mostly cloudy with chances of light right, the met office reported.

According to the met office, in the morning it will be mostly sunny, and starting on the western side of the island there will be increasing cloud coverage.

Isolated rain will occur in some areas, while temperatures inland are expected to reach 22 degrees C, on the coast 21 degrees, and in the mountains 10 degrees.

In the evening the weather will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will fall to 11 degrees inland, 15 on the coast, and 5 in the mountains.

Isolated storms are expected over the next three days, and the temperatures are expected to fall.

Avatar photo

