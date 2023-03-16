March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Company car GPS nabs thief

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Police in Paphos arrested a 27-year-old man caught stealing metal pipes from his company, after the company car’s GPS gave away his location, authorities said on Thursday.

According to police, the man, who worked for company selling engineering materials, stole two copper pipes from the company worth €300, and went to sell them at a place that collects used metal.

Police said that they were alerted to the matter after one of the owners of the Paphos-based company said he tracked the man in the company car’s GPS, which showed him going to one of their warehouses and then going to the location where the used metal could be sold.

Police arrested the man, who allegedly admitted to the crime.

 

